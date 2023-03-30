This isn’t an April Fools’ joke: The storm set to sock the area on Saturday will likely be as nasty as last Saturday – maybe even worse, a meteorologist said.
“There’s the potential for wind gusts to get up to 70 mph,’’ Jake Sojda, an AccuWeather meteorologist said.
That’s saying a lot.
Last week’s storm battered the area with sustained gale-force winds at times averaging 45 mph with roaring wind gusts of 60 mph clocked at Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport’s weather station in Vienna Ohio.
At one point it left over 25,500 Penn Power customers in Mercer County without electricity. The utility called in up to 75 private contract line workers from the Philadelphia and Harrisburg area along with its affiliated utilities.
Penn Power is owned by FirstEnergy Corp., and these workers were finishing the final outage repairs Wednesday and Thursday.
The utility is taking the upcoming storm seriously, Lauren Siburkis, a Penn Power spokeswoman said.
“While its impact remains unclear until it hits our region, we are keeping additional crews from our sister utilities and contractors on standby in the event we experience outages due to high winds over 50 mph late Friday into Saturday,’’ Siburkis said.
Both storms were generated on the West Coast then built momentum as it crossed the Great Plains, Sojda said. As the storms began cutting through the Midwest and Great Lakes regions the moist air from the south smacks the lingering cold temperatures from the north. That further cranks up the winds.
On Friday afternoon, local residents will begin feeling wind gusts of between 30 to 40 mph, which is common in spring, he said.
“Then early Saturday morning when the storm crosses Ohio, it will hit the cold air and we’ll see the winds intensify,’’ Sojda said.
A line of heavy downpours are expected and then Saturday afternoon the strongest winds will hit.
“There’s the potential it could be damaging winds,’’ he added.
Like others, Penn Power finds itself in a holding pattern awaiting the storm’s outcome.
“We understand it’s been a difficult week for those who were impacted by the recent wind storm, and we’re doing all that we can to prepare and boost staffing for potential additional service disruptions,’’ Siburkis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.