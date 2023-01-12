HERMITAGE — As people kicked off the New Year with celebrations and resolutions, local pet owners started off 2023 by making sure their pets were spayed and neutered — thanks to “Happy Newter Day” at Tails of Hope in Hermitage.
Held Jan. 4 at the Thomas M. O’Brien Animal Care Center, the event featured volunteers and staff from Tails of Hope, which offers low-to-no-cost spaying and neutering services, along with staff from Muddy Creek Animal Clinic in Butler.
The event included six members of Muddy Creek’s staff who donated their time, and three Tails of Hope volunteers who joined the clinic’s four staff members to make the event possible, according to a press release.
Overall, “Happy Newter Day” successfully neutered 38 cats and eight dogs, the release states.
Compared to the mixed-animal general practice of Muddy Creek Animal Clinic, where patients can range from rabbits to sheep, and only about four to five spaying or neutering operations a day, certified veterinary technician Theresa Cuffin said Tails of Hope’s operations was more straightforward, but faster-paced.
“I used to think four or five was a lot, but at Tails of Hope, we can have about 23 surgeries on a regular day,” Cuffin said.
Cuffin’s main job is at Muddy Creek, but she recently started working a couple days a month at Tails of Hope since last September.
Tails of Hope Executive Director Soraya Hejazi said the collaboration with Muddy Creek Animal Clinic on Happy Newter Day showed what is possible when for-profit and non-profit veterinary clinics collaborate in service.
“We’re bringing the community together, taking direct action to reduce pet overpopulation before it starts, bringing awareness to the importance and benefits of spay/neuter, energizing our teams, and sharing our experience and skills,” Hejazi said.
According to North Shore Animal League of America, spaying and neutering just one male and female cat can prevent more than 2,000 unwanted births in four years, and more than two million in eight years.
By spaying and neutering just one male and female dog, more than 67,000 unwanted births can be prevented in just six years, both preventing pet overpopulation and providing other health and behavioral benefits.
Cuffin said having the variety of duties by working at multiple locations, such as Muddy Creek and Tails of Hope, can provide some beneficial experience for veterinary technicians who are just starting their careers.
“The prep room is probably the most challenging, because it’s a very multi-task room,” Cuffin said. “You have to knock the animals out, give them vaccines, shave them, and at the same time you have animals coming off the operating table and animals recovering from the surgery.”
As part of the event, customers were given a special, discounted price of $23 per surgery in honor of the new year 2023, the release states. Normal spaying and neutering services at average veterinary practices can cost up to hundreds of dollars depending on the animal, gender and weight.
Among those pet owners with an appointment on Happy Newter Day was Sharon resident Tai Murray, who made sure his cat Oliver was neutered and vaccinated.
Although he moved to the Sharon area from New Castle a couple years ago, Murray said he has owned other dogs and cats in the past and always made sure to get them spayed or neutered.
As a current and previous client of Tails of Hope, Murray said he appreciated the affordable service the clinic provided for spaying and neutering pets, and he said it was important for pet owners to get their animals fixed after adopting them.
“They’re very helpful here,” Murray said of the clinic and its staff.
Tails of Hope served 1,487 animals in 2022, and 12,385 animals from western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio since the clinic opened in 2017.
For more information about Tails of Hope, spaying and neutering, donations, volunteering, or joining their staff, call 724-346-4673 (HOPE) or send emails to contactus@tailsofhopewpa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.