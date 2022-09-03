With rides, entertainment, a midway, food and more, the Great Stoneboro Fair has plenty to offer. The fair, Mercer County’s largest agricultural event, continues through Monday.
Tonight’s events include the demolition derby at 7 p.m. and fireworks scheduled to start at 9:30.
On Sunday, attractions include another demolition derby at 7 p.m. and helicopter rides from noon to dusk.
The fair closes out Monday, with events including helicopter rides from noon to dusk and an auction of wood carvings and glass sculptures, with proceeds benefiting the fair.
The fairgrounds is located at 2381 Mercer Road (U.S. Route 62), Stoneboro. A full schedule of events is available at www.stoneborofair.info.
