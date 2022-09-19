HERMITAGE — Drivers with the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments’ transportation services might continue to receive hazard pay, which was added to retain drivers and maintain services.
At Wednesday’s meeting of the COG executive board, one of the items for discussion will be to continue the $3-an-hour hazardous pay for the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the meeting agenda.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the COG office, 2495 Highland Road, Hermitage.
The hazard pay covers bargaining members of the Teamsters Local 261, a union that represents the drivers for the Shenango Valley Shuttle Service and Mercer County Community Transit. Botb are administered by COG.
The shuttle service provides bus service along fixed routes throughout Mercer County. Community transit offers door-to-door transportation, by appointment.
The hazard pay, along with separate raises for dispatchers, was first approved by the executive board in October 2021. It is funded by federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds provided to COG.
The executive board implemented the hazard pay after COG officials discussed having a shortage of drivers, due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and competitive pay elsewhere. This driver shortage resulted in limited transportation services, such as community transit not offering weekend trips to Pittsburgh or the shuttle services buses alternating between different routes.
The hazard pay helped retain and attract drivers, and COG was able to resume its regular transportation services.
The executive board reviews the hazard pay quarterly and last voted to extend the hazard pay at its May meeting.
