HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — From food to caricatures to a petting zoo, families had a chance to get outside and celebrate Thursday evening at Mercer County Head Start’s end-of-the-school-year carnival.
Whether it was standing in line for Rita’s Italian Ice or visiting the animals provided by Zoo-2-Go, Thursday’s event provided a chance for the families and staff of Mercer County Head Start to relax and get together in a more informal setting than a classroom, said Danielle Marks, one of Head Start’s family advocates.
“The kids get to see some of their friends and classmates, and the parents get to meet some of the teachers and talk with us,” Marks said.
Events such as the end-of-the-year carnival, which Marks said drew about 200 families, are just one of the ways Head Start officials engage with families throughout the year.
In the case of family advocates, Marks said her duties involve connecting families with any resources they need, such as rental or utility assistance for families that are struggling financially.
However, a family may have instead recently moved to the Mercer County area, and need recommendations for local resources such as dentists or doctors.
“Depending on their situation, a family may need assistance or they may not know about a service that’s out there,” Marks said.
A week prior to Thursday’s event, Mercer County Head Start held Animals from “Zoo-2-Go” were among the attractions available for families during Mercer County Head Start’s end-of-the-year carnival held Thursday evening at Hempfield Park in Hempfield Township. a similar carnival at Buhl Park for Head Start families in the Shenango Valley.
By hosting two carnivals in Hermitage and Hempfield Township, Head Start interim Director Jennifer Zilla said families could attend whichever event was closer instead of driving across Mercer County.
“We want it to be as accessible to the parents as possible,” Zilla said.
