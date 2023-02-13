GROVE CITY — The headmaster of Grove City Christian Academy is on administrative leave after he was accused of giving alcohol to two teens at a holiday party at his Grove City home.
Sidney F. Henriquez, 53, was charged Monday by Grove City police with corruption of minors and two counts of selling or furnishing alcohol to minors.
Police on Jan. 27 received information about underage drinking that allegedly occurred at a New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31, according to the criminal complaint.
The witness told police that they saw two party guests, ages 16 and 17, drinking Fireball whiskey.
The alleged incident was brought to the attention of the school’s board of directors, who stress that it did not happen on school property, said Joe Morris, president, speaking on the board’s behalf.
It was promptly referred to the proper authorities, and Henriquez was placed on administrative leave Jan. 27.
The directors ask people to keep in mind that legal and privacy issues are at hand, limiting what information can be shared about the case.
The board’s primary focus is the safety and well-being of the students, Morris said.
A preliminary hearing for Henriquez is set for 10:45 a.m. March 15 with District Judge Douglas E. Straub, Pine Township.
Henriquez could not immediately be reached for comment.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
