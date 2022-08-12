FARRELL – Olive McKeithan hopes everyone in the Shenango Valley comes to Veterans Square for Healthy Wednesday.
The inaugural health fair, sponsored by Minority Health and Valley Baptist Church, promises several vendors, and health information. It is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
“Minority Health is strictly outreach. We’re trying to help the Shenango Valley,” McKeithan said. “This is for everybody.”
McKeithan said the health fair is within walking distance of underserved residents of Farrell.
“It’s for the whole Shenango Valley,” McKeithan said. “It’s just like any other health fair. Lots of giveaways. Lots of information.”
The event will include 26 organizations, including the Salvation Army, Pathway to Hope, Primary Health, Highmark, Sharon Regional Health System, UPMC Horizon, family centers, The Medicine Shoppe, Community Counseling Center, Specialty Orthopedics, Resolutions, Maple Tree Cancer Center, Prince of Peace, and Operation Lighthouse. There will also be an adult and children’s dentist.
There will be an iPads giveaway and books will be given to children at a children’s corner, which will feature a children’s corner.
McKeithan said UPMC will provide an unusual service by testing medications to see if people are using the correct prescription drugs.
Information will be available about heart conditions, diabetes, cancer, and drugs and alcohol. In addition, people can receive COVID tests on-site or for home testing.
Minority Health sponsored the health fair, which is free to vendors and attendees. Organizers will also give free lunches for those who attend.
“We are pushing to make this an annual event for the Shenango Valley,” McKeithan said.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
