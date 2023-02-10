FARRELL – District Judge Mary Ann Odem sentenced a Farrell woman to probation in an assault case involving a man whose arrest caused an outcry on social media.
Lashaii Marie Hadden, 35, of 416 Wallace Ave., pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct. Charges of tampering with evidence, and possession of a controlled substance were withdrawn. She was sentenced to 1 year probation, plus ordered to comply with all recommendations for mental health and drug and alcohol treatment.
Aries Devon Shaw, 27, Youngstown, Ohio, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
His preliminary hearing, scheduled for Thursday, was continued to March 2.
Police said they were involved in the assault of a woman around 4:12 p.m. Jan. 27 in the area of Hoon Avenue and Bond Street.
According to a police criminal complaint, a video shows Hadden and Shaw attacking a woman inside of a vehicle. A witness said Shaw dragged the woman out of the vehicle, and Hadden and Shaw punched, kicked and stomped the unknown woman in her head and face.
Farrell police continue to try to identify and find the victim of the assaults. The victim was reported to have suffered physical assaults for more than 20 minutes. Once the victim is found and the nature of her injuries are ascertained, District Attorney Peter Acker said assault charges could be added.
When police arrived on the scene, they said Shaw tried to run and was apprehended after a struggle. Hadden was taken into custody on warrants from the district attorney’s office.
A video posted to social media depicts Farrell police using force to arrest Shaw, and it received significant social media attention.
In a statement issued after an investigation, District Attorney Peter C. Acker determined that it appears Shaw tried to run from police and resisted arrest.
“The conduct of the Farrell police involved in this matter was in compliance with internal Farrell police protocols and Pennsylvania laws,” Acker said in a statement.
Police said Shaw is also charged with drug offenses after police said officers found two sandwich bags, one containing 14.49 grams of cocaine/fentanyl and a second containing 6.09 grams of a similar material, in his possession. He also had $709 and a digital scale with cocaine residue, police said.
Police said Shaw tried to run away and repeatedly refused to put his hands behind his back when officers ordered him to.
Acker said he has reviewed the available police body camera and independent camera images of the incident. Since it is an ongoing investigation, Acker is not authorizing police to release body camera video.
The district attorney said he intends to make the videos publicly available, perhaps after prosecution of Shaw reaches Common Pleas Court, when he is required to provide the videos to Shaw and his legal defense.
The district attorney is continuing to investigate both the charges against Shaw and the actions of Farrell police in the arrest.
