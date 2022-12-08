PINE TOWNSHIP — The preliminary hearing for the Meadville man accused of killing another Meadville man and leaving the body beside a vehicle miles away has been rescheduled.
Johnny F. Henry Jr., 31, had been scheduled to appear before District Judge Douglas E. Straub, Pine Township, Friday on homicide charges in the death of Joseph DeTello, 40.
The hearing is rescheduled for 3 p.m. Jan. 6, according to online court records, which also show that Henry is being represented by Erie-based attorney Gene Placidi.
The hearing will be held at the Mercer County Courthouse in Mercer, which is protocol for homicide cases in the county.
Pennsylvania State Police allege that Henry strangled DeTello at a Jackson Township property on Nov. 3, then used the victim’s vehicle to leave the body in Lawrence County.
DeTello and the vehicle were found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township, and a passing motorist came upon the scene.
Henry has been charged with homicide, aggravated and simple assault, strangulation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and abuse of a corpse.
An autopsy determined that DeTello died from asphyxiation.
Investigators have yet to announce a motive for Henry, who was arrested Nov. 15 in Columbus on a warrant from Mercer County.
He remains in Mercer County Jail.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
