SHARON – A New Castle businessman waived his right to a preliminary hearing after being charged in connection with failing to work on a Sharon business after taking money that came from funding from the city of Sharon under a federal pandemic relief program.
Garrett Thomas Libby, 34, New Castle, was charged with theft by deception in allegations reported in a project at Croaker’s Brewing Co., 74 N. Sharpsville Ave., police said.
Police said Libby agreed to install an outdoor patio and privacy wall and was issued a check from the city’s Local Fiscal Recovery Fund for more than $5,000 to cover half the cost, with the balance to be paid upon completion.
Police said he failed to complete any work and did not return the money.
The cost of the project was to be $10,005 and the city was involved because the project was funded through the city’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Sharon received almost $15 million in ARPA funds and has used a portion of the funds to assist local businesses with start-up and improvement projects.
Contact between Croakers’ owner and Libby started July 13 and then communications with him became difficult.
In February, Libby said he was having difficulties but still wanted to complete the project.
In March and April, police said the Croaker’s owner asked Libby to return the money to the city. Libby said he already paid for materials and would have to return them before he could return money to the city.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
