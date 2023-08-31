SHARON – A Sharon man waived his right to a hearing on accusations that he provided drugs to a man who died of an overdose in August 2021.
Erik Abram, 36, of 314 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, was charged by the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in the overdose drug death of Austin Register, 28.
The charges were waived to the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.
Sharon police responded at 1 p.m. Aug. 8, 2021, to a residence in the 700 block of South Stateline Road for a report of a drug overdose.
Responders started lifesaving measures on Register, who was taken to a hospital where he died.
A witness told Mercer County detectives that she bought drugs from Abram and gave some to Register. The witness went back to work at the time and dropped Register off at home, detectives said.
When the witness returned home to South Stateline Road, she found Register unresponsive and called 911, police said.
Officers met with Abram, who admitted using drugs but denied selling.
The Mercer County Coroner’s Office performed a toxicology screen and it showed that Register had fentanyl in his blood.
Detectives said they believe Abram delivered the drugs that caused Register’s death, possessed narcotics with the intent to deliver it to the witness and Register.
Abram’s next court date is Oct. 24 in common pleas court.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Defendants are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
