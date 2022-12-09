HERMITAGE — Like other organizations, the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter is running low on staff.
But unlike a restaurant or other business that can cut hours or close certain days, the animals in the shelter’s care need fed, walked, and other services multiple times a day, every day — no exceptions.
That’s why, unless the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter can attract some more staff, its only option may be to continue limiting public access to make sure it has employees available to meet all of the animals’ needs first and foremost, shelter Manager Angelia Sherman said.
“We can’t close entirely because we have living, breathing things here,” Sherman said. “If we only have enough people to care for the animals but not enough to answer phones or stay open late, then that’s what it’ll have to be.”
Sherman said animal organizations nationwide are affected by staffing shortages, driven by factors such as increased costs of living and the need to raise wages to continue attracting employees.
Other factors include people not wanting to work certain hours or disliking the less glamorous parts of working at an animal shelter, including cleaning up after animals or cleaning the kennels.
“It’s not just playing with cats and dogs all day,” Sherman said.
The Shenango Valley Animal Shelter employs two full-time employees — Sherman and Animal Control Officer John Gaut — as well as four part-time employees, most of whom work with the shelter’s cats.
Even when the shelter has volunteers, Sherman said an employee would still have to be present to perform duties such as key-holding.
Ideally, Sherman said she would like to see at least one more full-time employee to serve as an assistant animal control officer and at least two more part-time employees.
Otherwise, shelter staff could find themselves working seven days in a row during unforeseen circumstances such as an employee calling off due to an illness.
Meanwhile, visits by potential adopters have to be handled by appointment to ensure there is a staff member available to work with the visitors.
“It would be great to have that extra help so that if someone can’t come in, we don’t have to hold our breath,” Sherman said.
For the full-time position, Sherman said it would be “great” if the applicant had a background in law enforcement or security. Those filling the part-time positions would have to be at least 21 years old for insurance purposes and need to lift a certain amount of weight.
Duane Piccirilli, chairman of the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter board of directors, said that the staff shortage facing the animal shelter was compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in an increased number of animals being returned by people who adopted animals during the pandemic restrictions.
Despite the increased workload, Piccirilli added that the shelter has continued to transform ever since it became a nonprofit no-kill shelter a few years ago, with the staff working to find forever homes for the shelter’s cats and dogs.
“We are lucky our dedicated staff are willing to work long hours, but we need help,” Piccirilli said.
More information on applying for work at the shelter can be found sv-as.com, the “Shenango Valley Animal Shelter” Facebook page or by calling 724-342-5834.
