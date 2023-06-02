HARRISBURG — The Herald staff followed up its strong showing Tuesday at the Golden Quill Awards by winning 12 Keystone Media Awards, including four first-place honors.
The Keystone Media Awards are given by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, which released the 2023 results Thursday.
First-place finishers in Division IV (publications issued more than once a week with a circulation less than 10,000) were Editor Eric Poole for editorials, Valley Voices Editor Taylor Sherman for feature story, Digital Editor Janeé Avery for news videos and Assistant Editor John Zavinski for news page design in Allied News (Division V, for weekly publications with more than 6,000 circulation).
Poole was cited for editorials about Ketanji Brown Jackson’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court, the connection between misogyny and mass shootings and the EMS staffing crisis.
Sherman won her first-place award for “The Greatest Gift,” about a woman’s partial liver donation to a 4-year-old child, which appeared in the April 2022 issue of Valley Voices, The Herald’s monthly magazine.
Avery received her award for her video titled, “Rebirth of Downtown Sharon: The Revitalization Era,” which also won a Golden Quill Award on Tuesday.
Zavinski won his award for a front-page design in the weekly Allied News.
Second-place finishers were Melissa Klaric in beat reporting for her coverage of Sharon’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, Sherman in personality profile for “Flamingo Fabulous,” Photo Editor Tanner Mondok in news event photo for “Trump Rapture,” Zavinski in feature page design, Avery and Mondok for the New Generation podcast, and The Herald staff for reporting on diversity, equity and inclusion.
Honorable mention citations went to Mondok for the feature photo, “Overheated,” and Zavinski for news page design.
The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association will present the awards in a luncheon on Nov. 1 at the Sheraton Hershey Harrisburg Hotel.
