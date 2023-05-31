PITTSBURGH — The Herald received four Golden Quill Awards Tuesday in a ceremony at Rivers Casino.
Digital Editor Janeé Avery, and Staff writers David Dye, Monica Pryts and Michael Roknick all won awards. Herald Editor Eric Poole and Photo Editor Tanner Mondok were finalists for awards.
“Our team works extraordinarily hard to insure we deliver credible community journalism across multi platforms each and every day,” said Publisher Sharon Sorg. “It makes me very proud to see their efforts recognized at this level.”
• Roknick and Dye shared the award for Excellence in Written Journalism, Spot/Breaking News, Division 2 (mid-sized daily newspapers) for their coverage of the fatal fire last December in Delaware Township.
• Avery was the Golden Quill winner for Excellence in Journalistic Craft Achievement, Feature Videography, for her video,"Rebirth of Downtown Sharon: The Revitalization Era.”
• Pryts and Roknick split the honor for Excellence in Written Journalism, Traditional Feature, Division 2 for their coverage of the Super Kids Race, a Soap Box Derby-style event for special needs children.
• Dye was the Golden Quill Winner for Excellence in Written Journalism, Education, Division 2 for his day-in-the-life article about Reynolds and West Middlesex Superintendent Raymond Omer.”
Sharon Herald finalists were:
• Mondok for Excellence in Journalistic Craft Achievement, Spot News Photo, Division 2 for a picture titled, "Trump Stumps for GOP," from a rally in Youngstown with former President Donald Trump.
Pryts for Excellence in Written Journalism, Medical/Health - Division 2, for her coverage of the shortage of emergency medical service responders.
Poole for Excellence in Written Journalism, Editorials, Division 2, for editorials about the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the connection between misogyny and gun violence and the EMS staffing crisis.
“We competed in the division that has the largest number of newspapers and is probably the most competitive,” said Herald Editor Eric Poole. “For The Herald to have had seven finalist entries and four winners is just outstanding.”
The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania awards the Golden Quills to honor the best of journalism in western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio and northern West Virginia. Tuesday’s event was the 59th annual award ceremony.
