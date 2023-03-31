If you can hold out through the weekend, egg prices will be cheaper next week – at least at Reynolds Sparkle Market.
“We’re looking to lower our egg prices by 32 cents a dozen probably sometime on Monday,’’ Tony Modarelli, owner of the supermarket said.
The store’s wholesale supplier is passing along lower prices, so other grocery stores will likely follow suit.
Egg prices have skyrocketed, up 70.1 percent from last year according to recent figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Along with the supply chain woes of labor shortages and higher transportation costs, the egg industry was hit by an avian flu outbreak resulting in over 50 million bird deaths.
But it didn’t hurt Cal-Maine Foods’ bottom line. The company is the largest U.S. egg producer and on Wednesday said its profits surged 718 percent in its last quarter from the same year-ago period. Cal-Maine said it wasn’t hit as hard by the avian flu.
With her local egg decorating business, Ukrainian Eggs and Art, Carol Novosel said she hasn’t been hurt as much as others.
“I like to buy my eggs from local farmers with free-range chickens,’’ Novosel said. “Their shells are thicker, and that makes them stronger.’’
She isn’t limited to chicken eggs. Her artwork uses a variety of bird eggs all the way up to ostriches, which can fetch $30 to $50 each.
Novosel’s decorated eggs are the feature for this Sunday’s 36th Annual Ukrainian Egg Festival.
Held at HopeCAT school in Sharon from 1 to 4 p.m., the free event also offers wine tasting, auction baskets, face painting and food and baked goods to go from St. John’ Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Sharon.
