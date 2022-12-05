HERMITAGE — A familiar face will be taking over as chief of the Hermitage Police Department later this week.
In an announcement issued Monday, city officials appointed Adam J. Piccirillo to the position of chief of police. Piccirillo now serves as the department’s deputy chief of operations.
Piccirillo’s appointment will be effective Dec. 10, following police Chief Eric Jewell’s last working day with the department on Dec. 9. Jewell recently announced his retirement from the department.
Piccirillo said he expects the transition will be smooth, which he credits to the “overwhelming” support of the police department and his experience under Jewell as deputy chief.
“I’m going from leading a patrol division of about 23 of the department’s 30 officers to leading all 30,” Piccirillo said. “You can’t lead if you don’t have people willing to follow.”
According to the release, Piccirillo has served with the Hermitage Police Department for 14 years as a police officer and the last nine and a half years as deputy chief of operations.
Although he started at Hermitage in 2008, Piccirillo said his interest in law enforcement started at a young age — his father, Carmen Piccirillo, also works in law enforcement and is police chief in New Wilmington, Lawrence County.
Growing up with that family connection helped give Piccirillo an idea of what police work was like and helped foster an interest in the field, he said.
“It’s something that’s been a part of my whole life,” Piccirillo said.
His duties as deputy chief involved managing general department operations, scheduling and supervising the patrol operations, developing and implementing training programs, developing and implementing training programs, developing operational plans for major community and other large-scale events, and assuming command of the department in the absence of the police chief, the release states.
Piccirillo said his duties as deputy chief will help prepare him when he transitions to overseeing the entire department, and he credited Jewell with demonstrating the importance of determination when pursuing goals, even if things take time.
“He was able to, in the midst of adversity and sometimes seeming impossibility, stay focused and accomplish a lot of the things he wanted to do,” Piccirillo said of Jewell.
Piccirillo said he plans to continue things already in the works under Jewell’s tenure, including an effort to secure body cameras for the police department.
However, Piccirillo said it is also important to know when to “lead from the center,” since some situations may require his leadership while others require deferring to specialists or different departments for inter-agency operations.
“We have a handful of officers that are extensively trained in crash investigation, so if there were a serious or fatal crash, I’ll be on-scene but I’d defer absolutely to their expertise,” Piccirillo said. “Sometimes, you’ve got to know when to get out of the way.”
Piccirillo has served in various offices including president of the Mercer County Chiefs of Police Association.
Piccirillo graduated from the Mercyhurst University Municipal Police Training Academy and has an “extensive and diversified” list of police training credits and certifications. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and is pursuing his master’s degree in criminal justice at Slippery Rock University.
A major highlight of Piccirillo’s career was graduating in 2018 from the FBI National Academy’s 274th Session in Quantico, Va. — a goal of his since he started in law enforcement.
While he was “honored and humbled” to have received such an opportunity, Piccirillo said the academy training also lent some credits toward his master’s degree, which he’s “chipping away at a little bit every day” and expects to receive sometime in 2023.
“It’s something I wanted to do, and maybe someday when my own career comes to a close, I could look at teaching in the criminal justice field,” Piccirillo said.
Once he takes over as chief, Piccirillo said there will be some personnel shuffles at the department, including who will be promoted to his former position of deputy chief of operations.
Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said Piccirillo’s appointment would continue the city’s tradition of “having highly professional leadership” in the police department.
“Adam will be an innovative manager of the department, a good communicator, and will lead with a compassionate mission of service to the community and public we serve,” Hinkson said.
Hermitage commissioners President Duane Piccirilli said he was confident that Piccirillo would do an “excellent” job as chief of police.
“He will be an effective leader of our outstanding department, work well with the various segments of the Hermitage community, and will be a solid addition to the city’s management team,” he said.
Piccirilli also had kind words for outgoing Chief Jewell, whom Piccirilli said served the city well during his tenure as chief. Piccirilli also credited Jewell with initiating several new programs and leading the department through the “unprecedented” challenges of the COVID pandemic.
“We appreciate his service and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Piccirilli said of Jewell.
