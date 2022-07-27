HERMITAGE — When the Hermitage Arts Festival returns this weekend, it will be bigger and better than ever, said event organizers
The annual festival will be run from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Rodney White Park behind the Hermitage municipal building at 800 N. Hermitage Road.
This year’s festival will feature about 47 artisans selling their wares, compared to the 40 or so vendors that organizers usually shoot for. There will also be 12 food trucks and two nonprofit organizations selling food from booths, Hermitage Parks and Recreation Director Ed Chess said.
Among the vendors will be the local women’s clothing store Trendy, offering he festival’s first “mobile clothing” trailer. Rita’s Italian Ice will be among the festival’s food trucks this year after using a booth at last year’s festival, city employee and event organizer MaryEllen McKendry said.
Part of that growth was a conscious decision by city officials to have more food vendors to accommodate increased crowds, while positive weather and word-of-mouth among vendors last year helped generate interest from vendors and visitors alike.
“Last year was probably our most successful arts festival when it comes to spectators coming out,” Chess said. “Whether it was because of COVID or whatever, people were itching to get outside.”
As with previous years, there will be musical entertainment at the Hermitage Arts Festival this weekend courtesy of a variety of local bands.
The Saturday schedule includes FX Project from 12 to 1:30 p.m., Soundbite from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Steve Vuich and the River Saints from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and local favorite Menagerie from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule includes the Gordon James Band from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Slam Band Sam from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Although Slam Band Sam usually plays around the Pittsburgh area, band members Tony and Nick Bello are graduates of Hickory High School.
“This is the second year in a row we’ve had Menagerie, and they’ve always drawn a huge crowd,” Chess said.
Saturday’s schedule will end with a fireworks show at dusk, with fireworks launched from the field just north of the Shenango Valley Mall.
For those looking for some hands-on activities, there will be a yoga class by Yoga With Brittany at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and a boot camp by Cycle Life Studio in Sharon at 10 a.m. Sunday. Both events are free and open to the public, McKendry said.
Children who attend will have some activities specifically geared toward them as well, with the annual “chalk on the walk” contest returning from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Children of all ages can register from 12 to 2 p.m. and draw until 4 p.m.
This year, to give the children a workspace that won’t be interrupted by pedestrians, city officials will rope off a section of blacktopped road and mark off space for about 20 to 30 children to draw, Chess said.
There will also be two representatives from OH WOW! Roger and Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science and Technology in Youngstown, who will organize some hands-on children’s projects from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
OH WOW! had previously organized activities for the city’s summer academy during the pandemic and last year’s festival, which Chess said proved popular with kids.
There will also be a special ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday where Hermitage city officials will recognize local students who made it to states in athletics and music.
For adults, there will also be a wheel contestants can spin for the opportunity to win some “swag” featuring the city’s new logo, McKendry said.
Other attractions will include a balloon artist, a rock climbing wall and representation from the Shenango Valley Library.
Something new this year will be chainsaw artist Jenna Whiting from Edinburg, who contacted the city months ago about the festival, Chess said.
“She’ll be doing some demonstrations, and she’ll have some previous work on display,” McKen dry said.
Something else new this year will be golf carts specifically to give rides to people who may have concerns about walking long distances, such as elderly visitors or people with limited mobility.
In the past, the Avalon and Buhl Park would provide regular golf carts to provide transportation. This year, Chess credited McKendry with finding a company that could rent out a four-person cart and a six-person cart.
These can be used to give rides for people parking in the nearby Hickory High School parking lot, taking them to and from the festival as needed.
“We’ll have volunteers operating those mainly along the drive behind the city building,” Chess said. “If someone needs a ride or they’re worried about having to walk all that way, we’ll get them where they need to go.”
