HERMITAGE — With the District 10 high school softball playoff games wrapped up, local officials are reflecting on the benefits of using the Hermitage Athletic Complex.
Steve Hoover, a District 10 softball tournament director, said PIAA officials had previously used the complex, located at 750 S. Darby Road, Hermitage, including in a double-header last year.
When returning for this year's playoff games, Hoover said the complex's two fields allow the PIAA to hold multiple games simultaneously.
The support structures, such as a permanent building for the concession stand and restrooms, is also an advantage compared with using tents for large numbers of visitors.
This is especially true not just for handling a large volume of people, but providing shelter during delays caused by rain or other storms, Hoover said.
"Our last doubleheader, we probably had 400 to 500 people at the complex between players, coaches, fans and family members," Hoover said. "It's a beautiful complex, and it became apparent from the two fields and the other facilities that the city puts a lot of work into it."
Hoover credited Hermitage officials, including City Manager Gary Hinkson, Assistant City Manager Gary Gulla, and Facilities Coordinator Neil Hosick with being "super accommodating" to work with.
Hinkson said city officials were pleased that the PIAA deemed the complex's fields and overall facility as "being of a caliber qualified to host these important playoff games for student athletes in the region."
Hoover also added that the Hermitage Athletic Complex could be an asset for other sports in need of a facility, and encouraged other sporting officials to consider the complex.
