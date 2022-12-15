HERMITAGE — Property taxes are expected to remain steady for Hermitage residents next year.
At their meeting Wednesday evening, the Hermitage Board of Commissioners unanimously passed the city’s general operating budget for 2023. The vote came following a public hearing, during which there were no comments from the public.
There were no changes to the budget since its introduction at the commissioners’ November meeting.
The 2023 budget calls for expenditures and revenues of $14,771,571, an 8.4 percent increase over the 2022 projected totals of $13,623,077.
Property taxes will remain at five mills. For a property assessed at $30,400, the city’s average assessed value, the property owner will pay about $152 in property taxes.
Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson previously said this budget marks the 32nd consecutive year without a property tax increase in the city.
Also holding steady is the city’s earned income tax at 1.75 percent, which makes up more than half of the city’s revenue. Hermitage residents pay an additional 0.5 percent to the school district, and separately levied property taxes to Mercer County and the school district.
Real estate tax revenue is expected to slightly decrease from $1,316,000 in 2022 to $1,314,000 in 2023, but wage tax revenue is expected to increase about 8.9 percent from $7,300,000 in 2022 to $7,950,000 in 2023.
City officials previously said the increase in earned income tax revenue is partly due to the general wage increases among local businesses.
Among the major capital expenditures next year will be $2.159 million toward street paving and infrastructure improvements, $268,500 toward street department equipment including a new truck and excavator, and $204,500 toward police department purchases.
City officials will also carry out Phase I of Block 7 in the city’s Neighborhood Investment Program, or NIP. The program involves systematically repairing and improving some of the city’s older neighborhoods.
This year’s program will include milling off old pavement, street base repairs, installation of new pavement, stormwater infrastructure improvements and new street signs on South Crescent Drive between King Drive and East State Street, Fern Street between South Crescent Drive and Greenwood Avenue, and Greenwood Avenue between Fern Street and East State Street, the documents state.
This portion of the NIP will be funded with a combination of a bond issue and local services tax.
City officials will also continue to develop a mixed-use town center around the Shenango Valley Mall property. The current lack of and development of such a town center was one of the major recommendations of the Hermitage 2030 Comprehensive Plan.
The Shenango Valley Mall, at East State Street at North Hermitage Road, was purchased earlier this year by Butterfli Holdings LLC, an affiliate of FLICORE LLC, a Pepper Pike, Ohio-based developer.
Hermitage officials have secured more than $5.5 million in grant funds toward the project, and remained in contact with FLICORE about developing the area.
City officials will also work throughout 2023 to prepare for a merger of the Borough of Wheatland with Hermitage, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
The merger was approved this year by elected officials in both municipalities, and was then approved by a majority of Hermitage and Wheatland residents. City officials previously said the merger is not expected to affect Hermitage’s budget in 2023.
