HERMITAGE — The Hermitage Board of Commissioners has its officers in place after Tuesday’s reorganization meeting.
The commissioners unanimously re-elected Duane Piccirilli as president and William Moder as vice president. Piccirilli and Moder previously held their respective positions last year.
In other business, the commissioners appointed Black, Bashor and Porsch LLC to audit the city for the years ending in Dec. 31, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2023.
Black, Bashor and Porsch had performed previous audits of Hermitage over the years.
