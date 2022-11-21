HERMITAGE — After serving on the Hermitage Board of Commissioners for five years, Commissioner Michael Muha has announced he will not run again after his term ends at the end of 2023.
Muha has was first elected in 2017 and was re-elected in 2019 and 2021. Although his formal announcement was only recently issued, he said made the decision several months ago after “long discussions” with his wife, Becky.
“Politics is in my blood. I have a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in American politics, so I’m not foregoing any future runs,” Muha said. “My wife and I decided to take a break from the public sector, and live and enjoy life.”
Muha, a Democrat, was the unsucccessful party nominee for 50th District state Senate in 2014.
Describing governance and representing the people of his hometown as the “greatest job I’ve ever had,” Muha said the most difficult part of politics was the politics — particularly, how brutal and personal even local politics has become.
These attacks on someone and their family become even more intense when someone is running for re-election, a process that someone must subject themselves to every two to four years, Muha said.
“In a lot of ways, politics has devolved into shouting matches and personal attacks, and I think that’s a shame, because there’s plenty of people in Hermitage and the Shenango Valley that are capable of governing but may not want to because of how much politics has become this blood sport,” Muha said.
Despite the unpleasantness of politics, Muha said there are several changes that have come to Hermitage over the years that he was proud to be a part of.
Probably the most important item for Muha was the enactment of the Hermitage 2030 Comprehensive Plan, a multi-faceted guide toward future development in the city that was approved by the commissioners in 2019.
This passage was followed by one of the plan’s main recommendations — a major update to the city’s zoning ordinance, which the commissioners approved in 2021.
Muha also credited the board and city officials with seeing Hermitage through the COVID-19 pandemic without raising taxes on businesses and residents.
More recently, a proposed merger of Wheatland with Hermitage was approved by a majority of voters in both municipalities. The merger will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, and Muha said implementing that merger will be an important part of his remaining time in office.
The recent start of the Shell Chemicals Beaver County ethane cracker plant will be another opportunity that Hermitage can take advantage of.
“The businesses in Wheatland will see more opportunities, and I think Hermitage is poised to really grow our industrial corridor there,” Muha said.
Other projects coming up will be the development of the Shenango Valley Mall and the proposed Hermitage town center, as well as the FedEx distribution center currently under construction.
“There’s a lot of things to see through in my last year,” Muha said.
Looking past his time on the board of commissioners, Muha said he plans to grow his law practice, The Law Office of Michael T. Muha, Esquire.
The job already takes up a significant amount of Muha’s time since he practices in seven or eight counties, and he said he would like to potentially pick up some associates at his practice in the future.
Muha also has another, more personal project he would like to focus his efforts on: finishing a novel started by his father, the late Terry Muha.
Terry passed away in 2020, a death that Michael said weighed on him “significantly.” However, Terry had been working on a fantasy novel similar in style to “The Lord of the Rings,” and wrote about a third or so before his passing.
Despite many other things taking Michael’s attention over the years, from law school to work to serving as commissioner, he said he has always had a “hankering” to try writing and hopes to continue where his father left off, possibly completing the book within the next year.
“When it’s published, it would say ‘By Terry Muha,’ with me. He’d get first billing,” Muha said.
