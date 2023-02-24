HERMITAGE — The 19th century brick mansion at 5465 E. State St. will remain the home of the Hermitage Historical Society for the next five years.
The Hermitage Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to extend the lease between the city and the historical society.
Commissioner Cameron Linton abstained from the vote due to his position as president of the historical sSociety’s board of directors.
Known as the Stewart House, the mansion was commissioned by Robert and Ann Stewart and built in 1867 through 1868 by contractor Jacob Weaver.
The mansion served as the centerpiece of the Stewarts’ 183-acre cattle farm. The property now includes a garage, a park and trails on the adjacent grounds.
The mansion has served as the home of the Hermitage Historical Society since 1998, when the society first signed a lease agreement with the city.
That original lease was extended multiple times in five-year extensions.
According to city documents, this latest extension will expire on Feb. 29, 2028, and was previously introduced by the commissioners during their January meeting. Linton also abstained during that vote.
A public hearing was held prior to the commissioners’ vote during Wednesday’s meeting, but there were no comments from the public.
The Hermitage Historical Society’s activities will pick up in the spring, including a series of guest speakers and flea markets.
The society’s guest speakers for 2023 include:
• The Gealy family on March 21, who will cover Gealy Memorials;
• Ernie Smith on April 18, covering Parker Bros. Well Drilling;
• Tom Darby on May 16, covering Neshannock Township;
• a to-be-determined speaker on Sept. 19;
• and Dan Maurice on Oct. 17, covering area postcards, according to the society’s newsletter.
The guest speakers will be at 7 p.m. at the Stewart House, and the public is welcome to attend.
The society will also host its Saturday flea markets again this year, from 8 a.m. to 2 pm. May 6 and June 10, the newsletter states.
For more information, visit the society at their Facebook page, “Hermitage Historical Society.”
