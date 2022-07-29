HERMITAGE — Plans to merge Hermitage and Wheatland are moving to the voters after the merger’s approval by representatives of both municipalities.
The Hermitage Board of Commissioners approved the merger agreement unanimously at their meeting this week.
The commissioners’ meeting came before a public hearing. There were no comments from the public during the hearing.
Three Wheatland representatives, including Mayor Ron Viglio, were present at Wednesday’s meeting. Viglio said Wheatland Borough Council approved the merger agreement was approved at its July meeting earlier this month.
Viglio said Wheatland will hold an informational meeting for residents at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the borough building, 71 Broadway Ave.. Viglio added it was important for the residents to have access to all of the necessary information before voting on the agreement.
Hermitage commissioners President Duane Piccirilli likewise said it was important to be as transparent as possible when making the information accessible to residents.
Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said there will be a similar informational meeting for Hermitage residents sometime in September, with a date still to be determined, to discuss the merger.
A report by the Pennsylvania Economy League and other information, will be available on Hermitage’s website, www.hermitage.net, and on Wheatland’s website, wheatlandborough.org.
If approved by voters in both Wheatland and Hermitage, the merger would take effect Jan. 1, 2024, giving time for the two municipalities to implement the merger, according to the agreement.
Wheatland officials reached out to Hermitage about a potential merger in October 2019. The state Department of Community and Economic Development granted Wheatland $22,500 to study the feasibility of a merger.
Despite some setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the study by the Pennsylvania Economy League got underway in early 2021.
The study concluded that a merger would be beneficial to the residents and taxpayers of both municipalities. Wheatland and Hermitage officials have since stated that the merger would only move forward if both municipalities’ residents benefited from the merger.
The two municipalities already cooperate in some ways, such as how Wheatland contracts with Hermitage for street and police services.
While some things such as taxes may be affected under a merger, other things will stay the same, such as ZIP codes for Wheatland residents. Wheatland children would continue to attend Farrell Area schools.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.