HERMITAGE — The first McAlister’s Deli is coming to Hermitage, possibly as soon as this year.
On Wednesday, the Hermitage Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the major land-development plan for a McAlister’s Deli drive-through and sit-down restaurant.
The business will be along North Hermitage Road across from the Hermitage Walmart, near the intersection with the traffic signal.
A spokesperson for McAlister’s Deli said Monday that the new location is expected to be open by winter later this year, making it the first McAlister’s Deli for the Mercer County area.
The restaurant’s menu will include “handcrafted sandwiches, always fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea.” McAlister’s Deli will also offer catering, which would include a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more, the spokesperson said.
Prior to the commissioners’ vote Wednesday, the restaurant’s land-development plan was approved by the Hermitage Planning Commission, which recommended the plan for approval by the commissioners.
The commissioners’ approval comes with conditions, including approval of a stormwater-management report by the city engineer and approval of a national pollutant discharge elimination system permit by the state Department of Environment Protection, according to city documents.
The restaurant also will require a highway occupancy permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation because of its location along North Hermitage Road, which is a state highway.
