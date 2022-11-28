HERMITAGE — Clark residents will continue to see Hermitage Police Department patrolling the borough for the next four years under an agreement between the two municipalities.
The Hermitage Board of Commissioners voted unanimously last week to extend an agreement for Hermitage to provide police services to the small borough of Clark.
Clark Secretary and Treasurer Monica Simko said the agreement was approved unanimously by Clark Borough Council at its meeting Nov. 1.
The agreement, which would have expired Dec. 31, now runs through Dec. 31, 2026, unless either Hermitage or Clark officials submit a 60-day notice to terminate the agreement.
Under the agreement, Clark will pay Hermitage $27,500 in 2023; $28,375 in 2024; $29,250 in 2025; and $30,125 in 2026.
Hermitage has provided Clark with police services since 2005. The two municipalities have since extended the agreement in four-year intervals.
Hermitage Police Department also provides police coverage for the borough of Wheatland under a separate agreement. That police coverage is expected to continue as the two municipalities prepare for a merger that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.