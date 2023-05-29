HERMITAGE — As visitors, veterans and local officials gathered around the War on Terror Memorial in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Thomas M. “Ace” Hanzes said he recently reflected on what has changed about Memorial Day over the years.
The answer was “not much” when it came to the community’s ongoing support of veterans, said Hanzes, an Army veteran who served from 1967 through 1970 and later became president of the Reynolds VFW and past state VFW commander, among other positions.
“It’s because of people like you, who continue to honor those who served,” Hanzes told the crowd during a ceremony Monday.
When he first returned home from Vietnam, Hanzes said he hoped there would eventually be no more veterans, with countries no longer fighting wars to settle disputes.
Although wars continue to be fought and veterans continue to serve, Hanzes said he’s glad to see the public appreciation for veterans has improved since the Vietnam era.
“I think people have a better understanding of who we, as veterans, are and what we do, and that it’s not the veterans who decide where we go,” Hanzes said.
Aside from sometimes having to fight, Hanzes said there was some personal growth he experienced by serving in the Army, and said other young people could benefit from similar growth while serving their country, whether through the military or a different organization such as the Peace Corps.
“I learned discipline, procedure, responsibility — I think it definitely helped me when I got out of the Army, and I’m sure there are young people now who would benefit from it too,” Hanzes said.
Hanzes was one of the guest speakers for the ceremony, which also included the playing of the Star Spangled Banner and taps by members of the Hickory High School marching band, the reading of the poem “In Flanders Fields” and a 21-gun salute.
Hickory VFW Post 6166 Commander Ron Orndorff, who organized the event, thanked God for continuing to provide clear weather for the event, and he thanked those present for continuing to support the area’s veterans.
Among the younger spectators at the ceremony were cousins Matthew Meszaros and Hunter Dunham, both 18, of Hermitage.
Dunham said his family’s ties to the military included his grandfather’s uncle, who was killed on D-Day during World War II and their grandmother’s brother, Robert Axe, who served in the Navy during the Vietnam era.
“It’s very important to remember veterans. Anything that helps recognize them and Memorial Day, I think, is a positive,” Dunham said.
Aside from their local connections to the military, Meszaros and Dunham are also both Eagle Scouts, and have previously helped place American flags at veterans’ graves throughout Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Hillcrest owner Ted Haaz, who was among the ceremony’s speakers, said there 2,815 veterans are buried at the cemetery.
“It really makes you realize how many veterans there are in this area,” Meszaros said.
The Memorial Day observances in Hermitage also included a parade along North Hermitage Road and East State Street, which ended at Hillcrest Memorial Park prior to the ceremony.
Some of the parade’s participants included veterans, the Hickory High School marching band, local officials, the Zem Zem Shriners, members of the Hermitage police and fire departments, Spirit girls baton, and Penn West Tree Service.
After the ceremony at Hillcrest Memorial Park, there was a lunch offered at the Hickory VFW Post 6166, along with a car show and another ceremony organized by the Disabled Veterans of America.
