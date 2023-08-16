HERMITAGE — After the older of her two children picked out a bright red backpack from a table covered with backpacks, Jessica Clark guided them to the next table of school supplies.
The long, looped patterns of tables displaying supplies and local agencies filled the room Wednesday afternoon at the St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church social center, as the annual Back to School Bash gave parents like Clark a chance to stock up before the end of summer.
“It gives the kids a chance to socialize and pick what they want,” said Clark, of Mercer.
Clark and her daughters were only a few of the thousands of people who came to this year’s Back to School Bash, which had a line of families that wrapped around the social center.
Event organizer Kayla Lockhart, a school counselor at Artman Elementary School in Hermitage, said the event is a partnership between the Hermitage School District and Primary Health Network.
This year’s event offered 1,150 book bags, along with other school supplies such as folders and pencils. Representatives of about 35 organizations were present, offering information for parents on services from transportation to healthcare or daycare.
“Everybody who’s gone through so far has been very appreciative,” Lockhart said.
Previous years’ events were held at the Shenango Valley Mall, but the Back to School Bash moved this year to St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church’s social center.
Primary Health Network Community Health Worker Erin Flaherty-Harris, who organized this year’s event with Lockhart, said the move to the social center was made possible by Father Kevin Marks and church officials who donated the space.
Among the other organizers present was Patti Bruzzese, who retired from the Hermitage School District last year but returned as a volunteer this year.
Bruzzese started the Back to School Bash several years ago with Bonnie Dickson of Primary Health Network.
“That first year I think there were about 350 kids, but now we get thousands,” Bruzzese said.
Dickson, who has since retired from Primary Health Network, was also present for this year’s event as a community advocate volunteer.
Dickson said the event serves as an important opportunity for people in the community to not just get school supplies for their children, but also for parents to learn what organizations and resources are available — all in one place.
In the case of Clark, she learned about the Back to School Bash through her daughter’s Pre-K program, and encouraged other parents to attend the next annual event.
