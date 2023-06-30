HERMITAGE — Although this month is kicking off with 4th of July celebrations, it will culminate in the annual Hermitage Arts Festival, featuring vendors, food, music and even fireworks.
The 20th annual festival will be held on the last weekend of the month, from noon to 9 p.m. July 29 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Rodney White Olympic Park behind the Hermitage municipal building.
The Hermitage Arts Festival has continued to be a popular event with local residents and visitors, with estimates of about 3,000 to 5,000 people coming through previous festivals, city Director of Recreation and Community Events Jessica Gotch said.
This will be Gotch’s first year as one of the festival’s organizers, having attended previous festivals with her family and seeing firsthand the positive reception among visitors and vendors.
“It will be similar to last year’s event, but we’ll have some new vendors and a few different musicians,” Gotch said.
Last year’s festival drew about 50 vendors, more than the 40 or so vendors past events usually featured, Gotch said.
Some of the vendors spotlighted so far by city officials on the “City of Hermitage, PA” Facebook page include local artisans such as Tally and Shay Jewelry and Crochet, Jennifer Dombeck Gifts and Sandy Store Crafts, along with food trucks such as Smoky Martin’s BBQ.
Just under 40 vendors have signed up so far for this year’s festival, but room is still available for more, and Gotch said applications are still coming in.
Any food trucks that would like to participate can find the application at the city’s website, hermitage.net, under “Forms Center.” Emails can be sent to events@hermitage.net.
As with previous years’ festivals, musical entertainment will be offered both days for visitors to enjoy while browsing the vendors or grabbing a bite to eat.
That Saturday will feature the Max Schang Band, the Second Avenue Project, the Boom Rockets and the Diamond Project. The Diamond Project in particular will close out the day with a veteran salute, including a performance of “America” and fireworks once it gets dark enough.
That Sunday will feature the Swizzle Stick Band, a Blues Brothers tribute band. A group of local students will also be recognized with proclamations following the music, Gotch said.
There will be activities for children to enjoy as well, including an inflatable obstacle course available on Saturday.
Representatives from the OH WOW! Roger and Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science and Technology in Youngstown will be present Sunday with some scientific activities for the children.
“We just had the folks from OH WOW! for our summer camp, and the kids loved it,” Gotch said.
For anyone who may have difficulty walking, there will be volunteers and golf carts on-site to help transport visitors from nearby parking at Hickory High School to the festival, Gotch said.
