HERMITAGE — Instead of a six-week league, the City of Hermitage will host a single kickball tournament later this summer.
The inaugural Hermitage Kickball Tournament will be held Aug. 5 at the Hermitage Athletic Complex. Teams will be made up of 10 to 12 players, although each player must register individually, Hermitage Director of Recreation and Community Events Jessica Gotch said.
The tournament will replace the kickball league, which previously ran from the end of July through Labor Day and saw declining participation, from about 12 teams in the past to three teams in 2022.
Gotch said city officials hope that, by replacing the six-week-long-league with a single-day event, it will be easier for prospective players to make that time commitment during a busy season for many residents.
“It’s hard to commit to something for six weeks, and a lot of our players in the past were of the age that they had kids of their own, and a lot of those kids were involved in different sports programs too,” Gotch said.
To register, players must be 18 years or older. There is an early-bird special where players can register for $15 per person, which ends Friday. Afterward, the fee will be $20 per person, and registration will cut-off after July 22.
Information on the tournament can be found on the “City of Hermitage, PA” Facebook page. Players can also register by visiting the city’s website, hermitage.net, and clicking the “Register Now” tab, then clicking “Activities.”
Although the tournament’s slogan is “competing for glory,” players will also be competing for prizes, including gift cards from Croaker’s Brewing Company, Rita’s Italian Ice and Smoky Martin’s BBQ, who are sponsoring the event along with the City of Hermitage.
Croaker’s and Smoky Martin’s are also expected to be on-site for the tournament. Players who register will receive a shirt as well, Gotch said.
“I’d encourage people to sign up. It’s going to be a great time,” she said.
Any questions can be emailed to parks@hermitage.net.
