HERMITAGE — When the Holiday Light Parade returns to downtown Hermitage Saturday, two faces that normally work behind the scenes will be seen leading the parade for a change.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m., starting on East State Street at Kerrwood Drive, near Kraynak’s.
The parade will travel east on East State Street and turn left onto North Hermitage Road before turning north and ending at North Hermitage Road and Indian Run, near Shenango Valley Mall.
But instead of one grand marshal, this year’s parade will recognize two people – Ed Chess and Joanie Andrusky, both of whom have been involved with organizing the parade since the inaugural event in 1998.
Chess will retire from his position as Hermitage director of parks and recreation at the end of this year, ending a 27-year career with the city.
Andrusky will retire from both her job at PNC Bank and her role as chair of the Holiday Light Parade committee.
Although both have been involved with the parade since the beginning, neither said they expected to be co-grand marshals for their final year.
“It’s an honor,” Chess said.
Andrusky agreed, and said she was initially taken aback since she was used to selecting other people for grand marshal.
“At first I wasn’t sure, because we’ve always honored people who do so much for the community,” Andrusky said.
Andrusky said the idea for the Holiday Light Parade originated with the now-defunct Hermitage Business Association, whose president at the time wanted to start a parade similar to the famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The idea was positively received by the HBA’s members and Hermitage city officials, many of whom were involved in the organization.
Officials reached out to businesses and organizations about participating in the parade, and they responded with enthusiasm as they designed a variety of floats and vehicles, Andrusky said.
That initial parade proved to be a success with the community, and local officials have continued the parade as an annual tradition — mostly city officials, since the HBA has since dissolved, Andrusky said.
“It’s beautiful, and people always amaze me with what they come up with for their floats,” Andrusky said.
The Holiday Light Parade has been cancelled only once — in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Otherwise, Chess said the parade has consistently had about 70 to 75 participants each year. About a third are first-time participants, another third return every year, and the remainder participate off-and-on.
Community attendance has also remained consistent, with city officials estimating between 10,000 to 15,000 people lining the parade routes, Chess said.
“The public always comes out, whether it’s rain or shine,” Chess said.
Even though they’re stepping away as official organizers, both Chess and Andrusky said they plan to continue attending future parades as spectators with their families.
“I always look forward to it every year,” Andrusky said.
Taking over Chess’ duties at the city is Jessica Gotch, director of recreation and community events.
Although she has attended previous Holiday Light Parades with her family as a spectator, this will be Gotch’s first year as an event organizer.
“It’s been an eye-opening experience, seeing all of the details involved and all of the departments working together,” Gotch said.
There will be other attractions for spectators, including fireworks launched at 5:40 p.m. from Hillcrest Memorial Park and the “Merry Christmas Mile” race at 5:50 p.m. along the parade route.
Something new for visitors will be community holiday caroling, located at the judge’s booth near the end of the parade route.
Gotch said this will be something more informal than the more organized parade, so that anyone who wants to sing can join in.
In another new addition, Chess said spectators will be allowed to watch the parade from the median of North Hermitage Road near the McDonald’s and Walgreens, with volunteers and safety cones to direct people.
Prizes will be offered based on different categories, such as most unusual or best lights, or cash prizes for nonprofit organizations.
With so many parade participants returning over the years, Gotch said she has noticed a spirit of friendly competition between the different organizations as they prepare their floats.
“A lot of groups know what category they’re in and who they have to beat, so they’ve come up with some pretty interesting stuff,” Gotch said.
Hermitage Police Department reported that the majority of the roads will be closed at about 5:20 p.m.
The road closures will include East State Street, between Buhl Farm Drive and the Shenango Valley Freeway; North and South Hermitage Road between Highland Road and the Shenango Valley Freeway; and all side roads to East State Street from Highland Road and the Shenango Valley Freeway between Buhl Farm Drive and the Shenango Valley Freeway.
Detour routes are Highland Road, Buhl Farm Drive, the Shenango Valley Freeway, Lamor Road and East State Street between the Shenango Valley Mall and North Keel Ridge Road.
Police ask motorists to drive slowly and cautiously as heavy pedestrian traffic, including many children, will be in the area immediately before, during and after the parade.
