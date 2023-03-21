HERMITAGE – Hermitage police are looking for a homicide suspect they consider armed and dangerous.
Zechariah Aheven Sewell, 27, Hermitage, has a warrant for his arrest for criminal homicide for the shooting death of 24-year-old Charles Carr, also of Hermitage.
Sewell is a Black man, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with shoulder-length, dreadlock-style hair.
Police were dispatched at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 2000 block of Shadyside Drive, just off North Buhl Farm Drive, for a report of shots fired with one man hit.
Arriving officers found Carr with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical care until emergency services arrived and transported Carr to Sharon Regional Medical Center.
Carr was pronounced dead at 3:26 a.m. in the emergency room by Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati. The coroner ruled it a homicide by a gunshot wound to the chest.
In a criminal complaint, police stated that witnesses reported Sewell was at the home earlier in the evening and that a fight took place.
They said Sewell left and returned a short time later because he left his cell phone behind. Witnesses said that Carr and another man went upstairs to talk with Sewell. They said Carr and Sewell got into a physical fight outside the home and that Sewell pulled a firearm from his waistband and shot Carr multiple time, police said.
Police said Sewell left in a maroon or red Ford or Chevrolet sedan.
Hermitage police have obtained an arrest warrant for Sewell for criminal homicide and are searching for him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, Mercer County dispatch at 724-662-6110, or the Hermitage Police Department at 724-983-6780.
