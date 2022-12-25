HERMITAGE — The Hermitage Police Department's new deputy chief of operations is someone with more than a decade of experience at the city.
Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson announced Friday that Chad E. Nych was appointed deputy chief of police — operations, effective Christmas Day.
Nych takes over the position from Adam Piccirillo, who was named police chief effective Dec. 10. Piccirillo replaced Eric Jewell, who retired as chief on Dec. 9.
Nych has served with the Hermitage Police Department for 14 years as a police officer, and for the last eight years as a patrol corporal. Nych also has previous experience as a police officer in Grove City and Sharon, according to a press release.
Nych has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Youngstown State University, with a minor in sociology. He is also a graduate of the Mercyhurst University Municipal Police Training Academy.
Nych serves as a department field training officer, firearms instructor and on the Drug Task Force. He has completed numerous police training courses and received certifications in areas of patrol tactics, leadership skills, and supervisor development.
He is a past president of Hermitage Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 82.
"Corporal Nych is respected, trusted, skilled and dispositioned for the demands of the position of deputy chief of police and I am confident he will make an outstanding addition to our team," said Piccirillo, who highly recommended Nych.
As deputy chief of operations, Nych will manage general department operations, scheduling and supervising the patrol operations, handling of police records, developing and implementing training programs, and developing operational plans for major community and other large-scale events.
He, along with Deputy Chief of Investigations Joel Ristvey, report directly to Piccirillo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.