HERMITAGE — After a successful season last year, Hermitage’s Night Market will return next month with a mix of new and old vendors.
The Night Market, a series of events held from 5 to 9 p.m. in front of the Hermitage Police Department and National Guard Armory along North Hermitage Road, will hold its first session on July 13, Hermitage Director of Recreation and Community Events Jessica Gotch said.
The Night Market began last year, when city officials envisioned an evolution of prior farmers’ markets at the same location. Over the years, those markets had seen declining participation by visitors and vendors alike.
However, the new format proved to be a hit with visitors and vendors, with markets held in the evening, after potential participants were finished with work or school. The markets were also changed from weekly to monthly events on Thursdays instead of Fridays.
A wider variety of vendors was offered too, including food trucks, artisans and traditional farmers.
“It was highly successful,” Gotch said of the Night Market. “It was something new for people to do during the week, and it wasn’t always the typical vendors you would see at a farmers’ market.”
Last year’s Night Market season saw about 50 vendors participate, with city officials opening the application process in April this year, Gotch said.
Since this year’s Night Market won’t be confined to just the armory’s parking lot, as it was last year, Gotch said organizers could accommodate more vendors in each event.
“Our July market is totally full, but we are working on the layouts for August, September and October,” Gotch said.
Many vendors from last year’s Night Market, such as the Minuteman Pizza and Melt Down food trucks, are returning this year. However, there will also be many new vendors for visitors to try, such as TortA’mo and Croaker’s Brewing Company.
Musician Tim Dye will provide entertainment for the July market, while local service groups and organizations will provide children’s activities — a new addition this year.
“I’d say the majority of our vendors are returning from last year, but we have several new vendors that heard about how last year’s Night Market went and wanted to sign up,” Gotch said.
Aside from different vendors and activities, the September Night Market will feature a corn roast, where visitors will be able to roast corn over a large charcoal grill.
Lengel Brothers Farm and Market will donate the corn, and the whole activity will b a fundraiser for the Stull Nature Reserve, Gotch said.
Located at 4568 Sample Road, the 42-acre property formerly belonged to Sylvia Stull. Stull served as a city commissioner for 27 years, and one of her final acts when she passed away in 2006 was to donate the land to Hermitage.
The property was officially named Stull Nature Reserve last November, and city officials plan to develop passive recreation and educational opportunities there while preserving the property’s natural environment.
An account, “Friends of Stull Nature Reserve,” operates through the Community Foundation of Western PA and Eastern OH, to create more fundraising opportunities for the property, Gotch said.
“There are some things we’d like to do, like making trails in the woods, removing invasive species or cutting down hazardous trees,” Gotch said.
Updates on the Night Market, including spotlights for different participating vendors, will be posted to the “City of Hermitage, PA” Facebook page.
Vendors who would like to participate in the August, September and October markets can access applications on the city’s website at hermitage.net, under “Forms and Documents,” then clicking the “Parks and Recreation” folder where “Hermitage Night Market” can be found.
