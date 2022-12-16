HERMITAGE — A trio of Hermitage’s police officers were recognized Wednesday evening for their actions both within and outside of the city.
Speaking during the recent city commissioners meeting, police Chief Adam Piccirillo presented Patrol Officer Lou Lauderbaugh and Traffic Safety Officer John Kudelko with letters of commendation for their response to a medical call.
On Nov. 23, the two officers were dispatched to the Sheetz at 1650 N. Hermitage Road, where someone appeared to be going into cardiac arrest inside of a vehicle.
The officers arrived and were able to remove the individual from the vehicle, then performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator, or AED, until paramedics arrived.
Kudelko followed up with the patient at the hospital, where he learned the individual had a pulse and was breathing on his own. Lauderbaugh then followed up the next day, and learned that the patient had survived a heart attack but decided to pass away peacefully.
Piccirillo credited the two officers for their quick response and helping to stabilize the patient until paramedics could take over, as well as following up afterward.
The third officer to receive a letter of commendation Wednesday evening was K-9 Officer Marc Frampton, who was involved in an investigation that included the Mercer County Drug Task Force, the state attorney general and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Frampton helped investigate Joshua Peters, of Greenville, who eventually faced federal charges including possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and prohibited possession of a firearm.
Peters was federally indicted in September, and was arrested about a week after the indictment.
After his work with the investigation, Frampton was called to testify in Pittsburgh, spending about a day and a half on the stand. Ultimately the efforts of Frampton and the other investigators paid off, and Peters was found guilty on all counts, Piccirillo said.
Piccirillo credited Frampton’s efforts in seeing the investigation through while working with multiple agencies, and said Peters’ conviction helped make the area safer.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.