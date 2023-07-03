HERMITAGE — As the nation celebrates Independence Day, Hermitage officials are declaring July “Independents Month” — recognizing the many independent businesses within the city.
The proclamation, which was unanimously approved by the Hermitage Board of Commissioners at their June 21 meeting, is a new initiative by city officials to encourage local residents to support those independent businesses.
“Independents Month provides a time to celebrate the independence of the members of the community of Hermitage and the entrepreneurial spirit represented by our core of local independent businesses,” the proclamation states.
A mailer was sent out to the residents of Hermitage and Wheatland, while city officials will also promote Independents Day and local businesses on social media, Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said.
Commissioners President Duane Piccirilli said Independents Month was important due to how many small, independent businesses were located within the city, and that those businesses made up the “foundation” of Hermitage.
Piccirilli also encouraged citizens to use some of those small businesses throughout Independents Month.
“They are vital to our community and depend on local support,” Piccirilli said of the businesses. “We have some of the best locally-owned restaurants in the Shenango Valley and we encourage everyone to try them.”
Commissioners Vice President William Moder said the city’s independent businesses often have very loyal followings and sometimes go back two or three generations.
Those independent businesses can also offer niche services and merchandise that customers can’t get from a big-box store, Moder said.
“We value those independent businesses who are very important to our economy and can give a diverse retail and dining experience,” Moder said.
As part of Independents Month, city officials encourage residents to participate in a couple programs that will help support local businesses — the Night Market and Hermitage Arts Festival.
The Night Market will host its first event from 5 to 9 p.m. July 13 in front of the Hermitage municipal building and National Guard Armory along North Hermitage Road. It will include food trucks, artisans, farmers, and other vendors, along with music and activities for children.
Subsequent Night Markets will follow at the same time on Aug. 10, Sept. 14, and Oct. 5, each featuring a mixture of returning and new vendors.
The Hermitage Arts Festival will be from noon to 9 p.m. July 29 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30, the last weekend of July, at Rodney White Olympic Park behind the municipal building.
Like the Night Market, the annual Arts Festival features vendors, artisans and food trucks, as well as different bands and a fireworks show the evening of July 29.
