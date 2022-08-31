HERMITAGE — The fields were quiet Wednesday at the Hermitage Athletic Complex, giving city officials a chance to take in the full scope of what's been accomplished since the complex opened about a decade ago.
Accompanying them were state Sen. Michele Brooks and state Rep. Mark Longietti, whom city officials credited with helping to secure several grants over the years that made the 75-acre complex's facilities a reality.
"There is a financial contribution from the city for each of these projects, but those grants from the state are what make it happen," Hinkson said during the tour.
The latest contribution was a $183,000 Pennsylvania Commonwealth Finance Authority grant to the City to purchase an additional 18-acre adjoining property, giving the complex room to expand in the future if needed.
Other grants have included a $175,000 CFA grant to build a second multi-purpose playfield and an extension of the recreational trail; a $150,000 CFA grant to construct a maintenance and youth sports storage facility; and two Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grants totaling $180,000 to renovate the Hermitage Little League "American Field" and add lights and trail around the girls youth softball field #2, according to a press release.
When advocating for the grants in Harrisburg, Brooks and Longietti both said it helps that the two representatives enjoy a positive working relationship, allowing them to make a unified case for each project.
"It's a very competitive process and there are a lot of projects out there pursuing those funds," said Brooks, R-50, Jamestown.
The two representatives also have a close relationship with Hermitage officials, who Longietti, D-7, Hermitage, said have a positive track record in terms of what projects they seek state funding for.
"They pursue projects that are realistic, there's a financial investment from the city, and they follow projects through to completion," Longietti said of Hermitage officials.
However, the surrounding Shenango Valley and Mercer County areas also benefit from improvements to the Hermitage Athletic Complex.
Many people such as doctors and families often look for certain amenities when deciding to move somewhere — with recreational facilities like the Hermitage Athletic Complex often at the top of such lists, Brooks said.
There are also economic benefits for the area which make improvements to the complex more attractive, since people, leagues or teams often visit from outside the area to use the Hermitage Athletic Complex but then visit local shops and restaurants, Brooks said.
"There are a lot of different facilities here, so a family may have an older child playing a sport while a younger child can use the playground in the meantime," Brooks said.
Among the potential developments at the complex is a dek hockey rink, a form of hockey played on foot with an orange ball on a surface court.
Hermitage commissioners applied for a $250,000 Greenways, Trails and Recreation grant earlier this year.
If the application is successful and the dek hockey court eventually comes to fruition, Hinkson said a group of local volunteers is interested in helping to create programming for the facility, similar to volunteer involvement with pickleball at Buhl Park.
Such projects help diversify the complex's offerings and enhance its uniqueness, which further drives public interest in the facility and the area, Longietti said.
"There are a couple dek hockey facilities that I drive past in the Pittsburgh area and they're always busy," Longietti said.
