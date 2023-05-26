HERMITAGE – Olympic Fun Center is doing fast footwork to prepare for an influx of the nation's best roller skating competitors in just a few weeks.
Joe Smith and his wife Dawn, own the Hermitage roller rink, which will play host next month for the U.S. national speed and artistic roller skating championships.
Roller Skating Association International and American Roller Sports chose Olympic Fun Center to for the competition.
“We’re very excited about this,’’ said Joe. “For the first time these events are being held on the East Coast.’’
Speed roller skating competition will take place June 14-18, followed by artistic roller skating — the equivalent of figure skating on ice — set for June 26 to July 1.
A finalized daily schedule is expected in the upcoming days.
The event is an open competition, with over 300 skaters already registered for racing and over 250 for the artistic competition. Including spouses, parents, grandparents, and other family members, up to 2,500 could arrive in Hermitage, Smith said.
Being able to accommodate large crowds was a concern for Roller Skating Association International’s board toured the area last fall when considering the Hermitage center for the events, said James McMahon, the organization’s executive director. Previous sites for the event were held in larger cities, like Colorado Springs, Colo.
“The immediate Hermitage area did have one shortfall,’’ McMahon said. “And that was a limited number of overnight accommodations for hotels and motels.’’
It was the Smiths’ commitment for the event that won the board over, he said.
“We’ll be filling up hotels all along the interstates,’’ McMahon said.
The center has video games, a climbing wall wall climbing, a playground and other activities, but roller skating is the premier attraction.
To even be considered for the national championships, a venue has to meet certain standards, including a minimum rink size. For artistic competition, the rink’s ceiling must be high enough to allow roller skaters to perform jumps and lifts – the latter is used in couples’ performances.
Further, a rink building must be able to hold 1,500 people at one time. Olympic Fun Center met all the requirements, Smith said.
Nearby businesses are opening up their parking lots for the weekends competitions.
“The Shenango Valley Mall is allowing people to park at their parking lot and we’ll have shuttle busses to take people back and forth from the rink,’’ said Peggy Mazyck, executive director of the Mercer County Tourism Agency.
Speed roller skating is similar to speed ice skating races as competitions are held on indoor oval short tracks. In roller skating the floor is made of wood.
The Hermitage center is considered a fast track because it’s older.
“Wood in new tracks haven’t completely cured yet making it soft and slower,’’ Smith explained.
There’s scores of racing categories divided up by age, gender and distance – which runs from 500 to 2,000 meters. One lap around a short track is 100 meters.
Also, competitors take part in both types of skating — quad and inline. Quads are traditional roller skates with four wheels, two in front and two in the rear. Inline roller skates have wheels lined up in a straight row.
Inline skates are faster and top athletes in races can hit 35mph, Smith said.
Daily events are open to the public to with an admission fee to be determined by ARS.
Competitors nationwide will be attending, McMahon said.
“I think it’s going to be fantastic,’’ he said.
