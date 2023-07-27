HERMITAGE — City Manager Gary Hinkson announced today that the Hermitage Board of Commissioners promoted Adam R. Mild to the rank of corporal in the Hermitage Police Department, according to a press release.
The promotion was made at the commissioners’ Wednesday meeting, where Mild was presented his corporal badge by Hermitage police Chief Adam Piccirillo.
Mild’s appointment is effective immediately.
Mild has served as a uniformed police officer in the Hermitage Police Department for over 16 years. He is a graduate of Hickory High School and Edinboro University with a degree in criminal justice.
Mild has completed numerous police training classes, achieved certifications in many areas of police work and has been recognized for exemplary duty multiple times over his police career, the release states.
Piccirillo commended Mild on his promotion and stated that he will be a valuable addition to the Department’s supervisory staff.
