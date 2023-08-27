HERMITAGE — What would be Mercer County's first McAlister's Deli has been approved again by the Hermitage city commissioners after its first approval expired while awaiting PennDOT permission to add a road to the intersection in front of Walmart.
On Wednesday, the commissioners unanimously re-approved the restaurant's major land-development plan, with conditions.
The McAlister's Deli is expected to be built on vacant land on the eastern side of North Hermitage Road, also known as state Route 18, across from Walmart near the signalized intersection, according to city documents.
Hermitage commissioners had approved the restaurant's plan in February, but that approval expired after six months, Hermitage Director of Planning and Development Jeremy Coxe said.
McAlister's is still in the process of securing a highway-occupancy permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. That permit is required because a fourth leg would need to be added to the three-leg intersection at the traffic signal.
The expanded intersection would provide access to McAlister's Deli and a Valvoline oil change store, which is expected to be built next to McAlister's. The commissioners unanimously approved the Valvoline facility's land-development plan in July.
In February, a spokesperson for McAlister's Deli said the drive-through and sit-in restaurant was expected to open by this winter. Despite the lengthy process involved in securing the highway permit and getting the plan reapproved by the commissioners, Coxe said McAlister's Deli officials still planned on moving forward with the business.
"It's a little bit more complicated because of the intersection; it's not just a typical driveway permit," Coxe said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.