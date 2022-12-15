HERMITAGE — The outgoing police chief in Hermitage was able to name one final “Officer of the Year” prior to his retirement.
Hermitage police Officer Barry C. Wilson received the Officer of the Year Award for 2022 at the Hermitage Board of Commissioners’ work session on Dec. 8.
The award was presented by then-police Chief Eric Jewell. Jewell’s last working day was Dec. 9 with the Hermitage Police Department before he retired.
Wilson serves as the department’s Pennsylvania State Police Commonwealth Law Enforcement Assistance Network Terminal Agency Coordinator; Pennsylvania Justice Network TAC; and state Police Intelligence Liaison Officer.
Wilson is a 10-year veteran of the department, and Jewell said it was because of Wilson’s service and different roles within the department that the city was able to enjoy “relatively low crime” in the city.
“He really does a lot for us,” Jewell said of Wilson.
Jewell added that it was always a difficult decision choosing an officer of the year, based on the qualities and hard work of the department’s various officers.
Aside from Wilson’s award, the commissioners also recognized Jewell. City Manager Gary Hinkson thanked Jewell for his 29-years with the department, and said the city was a “better place today” because of Jewell’s service.
Jewell’s successor as chief was also recognized — former Deputy Chief of Operations Adam Piccirillo, a 14-year veteran of the department.
“We’ve been in good hands, and we’re going to be in good hands,” Hinkson said.
