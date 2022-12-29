HERMITAGE – Toss’D Italian Bar & Grille said today it’s permanently closing but a new restaurant under different ownership is coming soon.
Summer Wise, owner of the 8-year-old Hermitage restaurant, said in a news release the closing was based on family health issues and the punishing economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new restaurant, Valley Kitchen, will occupy the building. Valley Kitchen will be owned and operated by owners of the Jai Alai restaurant, Hermitage.
Toss’D Gift cards will be honored by the new business or they can be refunded by Toss’D, Wise said.
