Barry Fabricant of Grove City eats lunch in 2020 at Toss’D Italian Bar & Grille on Friday while talking with the Hermitage restaurant’s co-owner Summer Wise, center, and his friend Sara McCauley of Sharon. The restaurant announced its closure Thursday, with plans to reopen under new ownership.

HERMITAGE – Toss’D Italian Bar & Grille said today it’s permanently closing but a new restaurant under different ownership is coming soon.

Summer Wise, owner of the 8-year-old Hermitage restaurant, said in a news release the closing was based on family health issues and the punishing economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new restaurant, Valley Kitchen, will occupy the building. Valley Kitchen will be owned and operated by owners of the Jai Alai restaurant, Hermitage.

Toss’D Gift cards will be honored by the new business or they can be refunded by Toss’D, Wise said.

