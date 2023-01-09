HERMITAGE — Customers placed and paid for orders while staff in bright-green shirts hurried between tables, manning the counter or preparing food in the kitchen.
Although the post-lunch flow of customers Thursday afternoon was busier than expected, co-owner Tara Mott said was glad to see people still supporting the Hermitage Family Restaurant and Hot Dog Hut.
“It’s been great to see people coming in, it seems like people have been really happy so far,” said Mott, whose first day managing the business was last Tuesday.
Located at 1628 E. State St., Hermitage, Mott said she first became interested in the location after she saw a Facebook post by the Kelesceny family, the restaurant’s previous owners of about 20 years, that the restaurant was for sale.
Mott had years of prior experience working at other restaurants and bars, including managing a restaurant-hotel in Ambridge, Pa., and she spent a couple months working under the Kelescenys before taking over.
Despite some posts and confusion on social media that the restaurant was closing, Mott wanted customers to know the Hot Dog Hut was still in business, just under new management.
“It’s the same great food, it’s the same great service, it’s just new people behind the counter,” Mott said.
The restaurant employs about eight people, including a prep cook who was employed by the previous owners, although Mott said it could hire additional workers.
Mott added that, in addition to some of the popular items customers are familiar with, such as wings and hot dogs, she hopes to add a breakfast menu at some point, possibly in March, which would mean earlier hours and new foods the restaurant hasn’t carried before.
Mott also plans to have contractors renovate the restaurant’s interior.
“I want to get these walls painted and some other things done — it’s going to look different in here,” Mott said.
Customers can follow the restaurant through their Facebook page “Our Hermitage Family Restaurant & Hot Dog Hut” and website, www.hermitagehotdoghut.com for information on the menu, schedules, specials, and other updates.
The new owners’ social media presence should not be confused with the previous Facebook page, “Hermitage Hot Dog Hut,” which was maintained by the former owners.
The restaurant will be closed Sundays and Mondays, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Mott said.
She plans to have special hours on Super Bowl Sunday for hot dog, wing and french fry orders.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
