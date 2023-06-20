HERMITAGE — The Hermitage School District’s newly-approved budget keeps taxes steady, although there will be some changes — including the redesignation of the athletic director’s post as a part-time position.
At Monday's meeting , the school board approved their budget for the 2023-24 school year. The budget was approved by seven of the board’s members, while two were absent, Superintendent Dr. Dan Bell said.
According to the 2023-24 budget, total revenues are projected at $36,705,278, while total expenditures are projected at $37,984,275.
This will be an increase over the projected revenues of $35,103,407 and expenditures of $36,310,760 for the 2022-23 school year.
Under this new budget, property taxes will remain at 66.707 mills.
The owner of a property valued at the district median of about $25,000 will continue to pay $1,661 per year in property taxes.
One of the biggest costs for school officials during the budgeting process is an increase in tuition for cyber charter schools.
While it may cost about $5,000 per student attending classes at the Hermitage School District, Bell said it can cost about three times that for a regular education student attending charter schools. A special education student meanwhile can cost up to $26,000 per student.
Although there are some discussions at the state level toward potentially bringing those costs more closer with the actual costs of educating a student, Bell said school officials had to budget under the assumption that charter schools’ tuition costs would continue to increase.
However, the 2023-24 budget does call for some staff restructuring.
The position of athletic director, previously occupied by Madeline Hoffman, was eliminated as an administrative position. It will instead become a supplemental position under a teacher’s contract.
Essentially, it will become a part-time position, Bell said.
Bell said it is not an uncommon model among other school districts to have an athletic director who is a part-time director and part-time teacher. The district will retain a part-time secretary who assists the athletic director.
At Hermitage School District, the athletic director position has been a full-time position since 2002 or 2003. Before that, the position was part-time.
Teacher Terry Shernisky will serve as interim athletic director on an hourly basis. Shernisky has a coaching background and served as interim athletic director in the past, Bell said.
District officials are currently advertising for the athletic director position, and the school board expects to fill the position at its August meeting.
Another position that will be affected by the 2023-24 budget is the high school French teacher, which will go from full-time to half-time due to decreased student participation.
If student interest increases in the future, Bell said school officials could look at making the position full-time again.
When restructuring these positions, Bell said school officials’ primary focus was how to provide educational services as efficiently as possible, and try to make decisions in students’ best interests.
“When we’re changing people’s positions, we understand that these drastically impact that employee’s life and we don’t take that lightly,” Bell said.
Aside from the athletic director, the school board voted to hire six new teachers to replace six teachers who retired at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Matthew Fowler, high school principal at the Farrell Area School District, was also hired as dean of students. Fowler has degrees from Gannon University and Slippery Rock University, and his hiring will take effect at the start of the 2023-24 school year, according to school documents.
