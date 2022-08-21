HERMITAGE — The Hermitage School District is withdrawing a tax assessment appeal it filed earlier this year.
The Hermitage school board voted last Monday to withdraw its appeal against Hermitage Commons Retail Associates, LLC.
The property, at 1115 N. Hermitage Road, is one of three entities in Hermitage that received new tax assessments by the Mercer County Board of Assessment Revision in late 2021. The city and school district challenged the new assessments in January.
The other two entities were the Shenango Valley Mall property and two properties owned by Lindy Paving LLC.
The Hermitage Commons Retail Associates property, a strip plaza south of Walmart, had been assessed at $907,050 and was reassessed at $688,750.
The Shenango Valley Mall’s assessment decreased from $1,195,400 to $662,550, while Lindy Paving’s properties’ assessment decreased from $317,700 to $154,100.
The tax reassessments for all three entities cost the school district $58,458 in tax revenue and the city $4,573. The reassessments also reduced revenue for Mercer County, which was not part of the appeal.
The school board and city commissioners jointly appealed the tax assessments and hired the law firm Andrews and Price LLC to represent them in court. The legal fee was based proportionately by each entity’s tax rates, with the school district paying 93% of legal costs and the city paying 7%.
School district Superintendent Dr. Dan Bell said school officials decided to withdraw their appeal after their tax attorney advised that it would not be in the district’s best interest to continue due to the escalation of the common level ratio over the past five years.
Because of that escalation, Bell said it did not seem like the tax appeal would be successful.
Property assessments in Mercer County are based on values set during the last county-wide reassessment from 1970 to 72. The state uses recent property transactions to set the common level ratio annually. The ratio – currently 6.99 – is used to calculate what new construction would be worth in 1970 values.
The common level ratio has continued to increase, with a higher ratio implying a lower property value for assessment purposes. Appeals have increased as owners of properties a few decades old see new properties added to the tax rolls at lower assessments than theirs.
Both the school district and city have dealt with multiple individual property reassessments per year for the last few years, and officials from both entities have said they favor another county-wide assessment.
Hermitage Assistant City Manager Gary Gulla said the issue of withdrawing the city’s appeal against Hermitage Commons will be on the agenda for consideration at the city commissioners’ next meeting Wednesday.
The school board and commissioners previously accepted the revised real estate tax assessments for the mall property and the Lindy Paving properties in April.
The revised amounts were $691,378 for the mall property and $192,500 for Lindy Paving’s properties, according to the meetings’ agendas.
