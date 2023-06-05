HERMITAGE — Working jobs, getting paid, making deposits and buying goods — it was all in a couple days’ work at JA BizTown for the fifth-graders of Ionta Elementary School in Hermitage.
Although the experience was completely simulated within JA BizTown’s indoor complex, located in Bridgeville, fifth-graders Austin Battin and Sophia Lewis-Bateson said they enjoyed getting the chance recently to practice some of the skills they’ll need later in life.
“It was a lot more fun than I thought it was going to be, and we learned a lot when we were there,” Sophia said.
The Hermitage students’ field trips on May 10 and May 11 were a first for Mercer County, and were made possible by a $10,000 donation to Ionta Elementary School.
The donation included funds provided by a CrossState Credit Union Foundation grant, Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania, and the Mercer County Community Federal Credit Union.
The Farrell Area Elementary School also received $10,000, and their students are expected to visit JA BizTown this fall.
During Ionta Elementary School’s field trips to JA BizTown, the students performed different roles at different businesses, from a UPMC hospital to a credit union or even a Sheetz, where students could spend some of their wages.
The students worked in groups of four or five, and each business was overseen by an adult, including volunteers from Mercer County. Each student received a tablet to perform their tasks and a “debit card” to make purchases, fifth grade social studies teacher Eric Horvath said.
By completing various activities, from writing checks to writing business advertisements performed over JA BizTown’s own student-operated radio station, the students learn skills like managing personal finances.
For Sophia, she worked as a nurse practitioner at BizTown’s UPMC, performing “checkups” on other students.
“My dad works as a doctor at UPMC in real-life, so that was interesting getting to be a nurse for the day,” Sophia said.
Austin meanwhile was the CEO of Gordon Food Services and oversaw a team of students, which included making sure the company’s CFO properly issued the employees’ paychecks.
“My parents are both small business owners, so I’ve seen them do stuff before and they were really interested to see what I’d be doing,” Austin said.
The students did have some preparation before their field trips, with a BizTown curriculum overseen by Horvath introducing the students to the different tasks they’d be performing.
The students were also sorted into the jobs ideally suited for each student, allowing the students to get underway relatively quickly once they arrived at JA BizTown, Horvath said.
“There were a few things they introduced to the kids when we got there, but otherwise the students took everything in and ran with it the whole time we were there,” Horvath said.
Sophia and Austin said their time in JA BizTown was an educational yet fun experience, especially when it came to being fiscally responsible and learning to balance important expenditures, such as making a bank deposit, with unnecessary purchases like drinks or snacks.
Although the fifth graders were tasked with maintaining a checkbook, Austin said many students ended up keeping track of their purchases mentally.
“At first I didn’t want to buy too much of anything, but after awhile I realized I had $18 from two hours of work and still had $17.50,” Austin said.
Sophia added that working alongside her fellow students as coworkers instead of classmates was a new experience for the fifth graders.
“It wasn’t like a group project in class where we work together on the same thing, you would have people at the same business but all doing different jobs,” Sophia said.
Even though each field trip only lasted three or four hours, along with more than an hours’ bus ride each way, Horvath said the students seemed to enjoy the experience and excitedly shared their stories with each other the entire ride home.
Both Austin and Sophia said they appreciated the work of local officials in securing the funding for the trip to JA BizTown, and hoped that future students from Hermitage and Mercer County could have a similar opportunity.
“We’ve already had fifth graders asking if the fifth graders next year will get to go, so I’m really proud of how much the kids have taken advantage of this whole experience,” Horvath said.
