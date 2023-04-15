HERMITAGE — When Earth Day arrives on April 22 — next Saturday — residents will find a variety of activities aimed at all ages at the inaugural Earth Day Festival in Hermitage.
The event will be held on the property in and around the eAcademy at LindenPointe in Hermitage, where city Director of Recreation and Community Events Jessica Gotch said some activities will give visitors a hands-on opportunity to learn about the environment.
While the festival itself will be from noon to 5 p.m., it will be preceded by the Earth Day Cleanup from 9 to noon. Any volunteers who want to participate will meet at LindenPointe, and then disperse into groups to clean up different parts of the surrounding area, said Monica King, director of operations for the Shenango River Watchers.
“We’ll go to different locations in Hermitage and Wheatland where there’s garbage and other debris that needs cleaned up,” King said.
Monarch butterflies will be an important part of the festival, with educational and hands-on activities showing the butterflies’ life cycle. Visitors will also receive a free milkweed plant to take home — which serves as an important part of the monarch butterflies’ habitat and diet, educator and event organizer Nancy Bires said.
“It’s where the monarch will lay its eggs, and it’s something that the monarch will eat,” Bires said.
Another activity for visitors will be a herpetology and nature critter walk at 3:15 p.m., where visitors will take a tour of the LindenPointe property and see some of the reptiles and amphibians native to the area, along with other information.
Although some activities are planned to be held indoors, Gotch said the festival can be moved indoors if Mother Nature is uncooperative.
Food trucks will also be present for the festival, including Penn State Ice Cream and Big Rail Brewing, which previously participated in the city’s Winter Solstice event in December, Gotch said.
But aside from the activities at LindenPointe, there will be tours of the Hermitage Waste Water Treatment Plant and Food Digester. The digester converts food waste into electricity, which is then sent back to the power grid.
Tours will be given at 1 and 3 p.m., with transportation from LindenPointe to the food digester complex provided by the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments.
A pair of composting workshops at 12:30 and 1:45 p.m. will require registration, but the festival’s activities will otherwise be open to whoever wants to participate, Gotch said.
“If someone wants to come and bring the family, then they’ll find plenty to do,” Gotch said.
Depending on this inaugural event’s success, Gotch and King both said they hope to turn the Earth Day Festival into an annual event, with different themes and activities to keep things fresh and interesting each year.
The organizations participating in the Earth Day Festival include the city of Hermitage, Shenango River Watchers, Buhl Park, the Mercer County Conservation District, Shenango CREST, the eAcademy students, Shenango Valley Garden Club, Tri-County Cleanways, the Mercer Lawrence Counties Solid Waste and Recycling, the Hickory High School Green Team, Penn State Master Gardeners, and naturalist April Claus.
There will be signage posted throughout LindenPointe to provide direction during the Earth Day Festival. Any questions can be emailed to parks@hermitage.net.
