HERMITAGE — In a first for the city of Hermitage, visitors will have a chance to celebrate the winter solstice next week, complete with local vendors, musical entertainment and a burning yule log.
The Winter Solstice Fire and Burning of the Yule Log will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at Rodney White Park, behind the Hermitage Municipal Building.
Jessica Gotch, Hermitage director of recreation and community events, said the idea to celebrate the winter solstice — the shortest period of daylight for the year, signifying longer days to follow — stemmed from similar, smaller celebrations with her family and friends in the past.
“It seemed like it could be a fun, low-key kind of event at a time when there’s not much going on outdoors,” Gotch said.
Compared to Hermitage’s larger events, such as the summertime Arts Festival and the Night Market, the winter solstice event will feature a smaller number of vendors.
However, these vendors will be offering food and services geared toward the holiday season.
These include horse-drawn wagon rides by Empty Nest Farm Clydesdales, live jazz music by Mark DeWalt and Jane Gregg, hot beverages by Draft Horse Mobile Bar, a beer wagon by Big Rail Brewing, and Little Nicky’s Italian Food Truck, according to a flyer.
While the different food and beverages will provide something to keep visitors warm, the draft-horse wagon rides will offer something festive not normally seen at local events, Gotch said.
Although this will be a new event for the city, Gotch said the response from vendors so far has been positive, and the city could look at future events depending on the public’s participation.
“They’re excited to have something like this in the winter,” Gotch said of the vendors. “This is something that was a little unexpected for them.”
Aside from hot food and winter lagers, there will also be the fire to keep the community warm, as well as the traditional yule log.
To encourage participation from visitors, the city’s yule log will have 65 holes drilled in it and pieces of paper will be provided.
This way, visitors can write anything from plans for 2023 to things from 2022 that they would rather say “farewell” to, and then insert the papers into the log, Gotch said.
“It’s something ceremonial, but we’re still keeping things light and fun,” Gotch said.
The 7:30 p.m. end time isn’t a strict cutoff either, since the vendors may start leaving but visitors are welcome to remain and socialize while the yule log continues to burn, Gotch said.
