HERMITAGE — Before city residents vote on a proposed merger involving Hermitage and Wheatland, they’ll have a chance to learn what a merger means for them at a special meeting later this month.
The informational meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Hermitage municipal building, 800 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, Assistant City Manager Gary Gulla said.
The meeting will give residents a chance to learn more about the merger agreement and speak with local officials.
Hermitage Board President Duane Piccirilli said during the commissioners’ August work session that the informational meeting should be early enough for both in-person and mail-in voters to attend before casting their votes.
If approved, the merger would bring some changes for Wheatland residents, such as decreased real estate taxes. Other things — including Wheatland students continuing to attend Farrell schools — would remain the same.
The merger agreement was previously approved by the Hermitage commissioners and Wheatland borough council at their respective meetings in July.
After the agreement was approved by both municipalities, an informational meeting was held for Wheatland residents in early August.
Wheatland officials first contacted Hermitage officials in 2019, and a $22,500 grant was awarded to the borough by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The Pennsylvania Economy League conducted a study, which ultimately concluded a merger would be beneficial for residents and taxpayers in both municipalities.
If the merger agreement is approved by voters in both Wheatland and Hermitage, the merger would take effect Jan. 1, 2024, giving municipal officials a year to implement the agreement.
Aside from the informational meeting, the report by the Pennsylvania Economy League and other information is available on Hermitage’s website, www.hermitage.net, and on Wheatland’s website, wheatlandborough.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.