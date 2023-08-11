WHEATLAND — Hermitage officials will hold an informational meeting for Wheatland residents next week to explain how the upcoming merger of Wheatland into the city of Hermitage will affect them and to answer questions.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Esther H. Viglio Social Hall in the Wheatland Borough Building, 71 Broadway Ave., Wheatland.
Voters in both communities approved the merger by a 2-to-1 margin last year. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2024.
“We are excited about the merger and eager to explain to residents how they can access city services provided by Hermitage, and changes that will occur relative to taxes, garbage collection, sewer fees, and more,” City Manager Gary Hinkson said in a press release.
“We also want residents to be aware of things not affected by the merger, including school district boundaries for the Farrell Area School District and postal service,” Hinkson said.
Hermitage officials and department heads will attend the meeting and answer questions posed by residents. Also, important information sheets will be provided those who attend, the release states.
“We believe that a face-to-face meeting is important to residents so they can become familiar with our department heads and so they can have particular questions answered, even as we plan for additional outreach, as the merger draws near,” Hinkson said.
