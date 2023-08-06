HERMITAGE – A new event in Hermitage got a true kickoff on Saturday.
The one-day Adult Kickball Tournament was created by the city’s Parks and Recreation department that was held at the Hermitage Athletic Complex.
“I love it,’’ Meco Jackson, a Farrell resident who played pitcher for Whole Life Services of Hermitage team. “I pitched the only strikeout of the tournament.’’
There’s talk of it returning next year.
Jessica Gotch, the city’s director of recreation and community events, pulled the tournament together with lots of participation from local businesses such as Rita’s Ice, Smokey Martins BBQ and Croaker’s Brewing Co.
“The city had a kickball league for 10 years, but over time participation dwindled,’’ Gotch said. “We decided to try a one-day tournament.’’
Ten teams showed up for the tournament. One had the creative name: The Bases Aren’t Loaded.
Chasie Fry of Sharpsville was upbeat on her team, Honey Buns & TruMoo, being 2-0 halfway through the tournament.
As for her play, “Not so good,’’ she said.
Rules keep the event moving and fair. They included that games have only four innings or 45 minutes to declare the victor. And there must be a minimum of two women per team playing.
For Jackson, the event brings back good memories.
“I haven’t played kickball since I was a kid,’’ he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.